Warm into the weekend, then temperatures turn cooler

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another quiet forecast is expected through the overnight hours. We’ll likely have a few clouds move through from the west this evening. If we can clear out for a few hours you should still be able to see the Perseid Meteor Shower. Low temperatures will cool into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will bring another warm day with temperatures in the low to middle 80s under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures near the lake will be slightly cooler with a southeast breeze.

Look for a mostly sunny sky on Friday with temperatures in the middle 80s. A chance for showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. We will have plenty of dry hours to start the weekend as well with temperatures in the middle 80s. Sunday is now looking drier under a partly sunny sky with highs in the lower 80s.

A push of cooler air filters in from the north early next week which will keep highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday with generally dry conditions.