Warm, less humid end to the weekend. Storm chance this evening

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for highs. Temperatures will be slightly cooler near the lake. Expect to see a few more clouds north of Hwy. 64 late in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will arrive from the north this evening and into the early overnight. A few stronger storms could contain small hail and gusty winds. The overall severe weather threat is low. Temperatures will then cool into the 50s with clearing skies after midnight.

We begin Flag Day dry, but a few spotty rain showers will develop with the afternoon heating. Highs then cool into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with low humidity levels expected. It’ll get warmer late in the week with small chances for rain Thursday and Friday.