The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A set of two cold fronts working through Wisconsin will bring big changes to our weather in the next 24 hours. The first front goes by early and bring a brief rain/downpour threat before 9am. The second front will bring dropping dew points and a return of comfy air later today.

A chance for early t-storms Monday, then some emerging sun with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm, humid and breezy with a high around 85 degrees. WSW winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, a stray rain chance across the northwoods, otherwise partly cloudy and less humid. The low is 62 degrees.

Very comfy air for Tuesday with lots of sunshine! The high will be in the upper 70s, maybe around 80 for some. Plan on a gusty WNW wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour again.