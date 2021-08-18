Warm & muggy end to the week, rain likely Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More of the same is in the forecast as quiet weather and clear skies will take us through the night. There could be some areas of patchy fog that develop with lows in the 60s with some humidity in the air.

Thursday: Sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds as highs warm well into the 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Warm and humid conditions stay in place on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Showers and thunderstorms will move through from west to east late Friday night into the first half of Saturday. Rain showers should be ending for the Packers game. Sunday brings sunshine back to the forecast with lower humidity levels. A small rain chance on Monday will give way to mostly sunny conditions Tuesday.