Warm & muggy end to the week, rain likely Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More of the same is in the forecast as quiet weather and clear skies will take us through the night. There could be some areas of patchy fog that develop with lows in the 60s with some humidity in the air.

Thursday: Sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds as highs warm well into the 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Warm and humid conditions stay in place on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Showers and thunderstorms will move through from west to east late Friday night into the first half of Saturday. Rain showers should be ending for the Packers game. Sunday brings sunshine back to the forecast with lower humidity levels. A small rain chance on Monday will give way to mostly sunny conditions Tuesday.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

More Weather