Warm stretch of weather here through the weekend

Another fantastic evening for any outdoor plans you may have. Skies will be mostly clear for most areas tonight with a few more clouds to the north. A light rain shower can’t be ruled out across the Northwoods late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

After showers early in the day Thursday across the north wrap up, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. A breezy southwest wind will bring highs in the middle 80s to the area. We’ll be watching for the chance for late day showers mainly from Green Bay and north.

Friday will bring lots of sunshine with another small rain chance for areas mainly north of Green Bay. It will be a warm day with highs in the middle 80s with a southwest wind. Most of Saturday is now looking dry with temperatures in the middle 80s under a partly sunny sky. A chance for showers and storms will move in late in the day and could linger into early Sunday.

No substantial rain is expected over the next seven days. Dry conditions will return for the early portions of next week with highs still above average in the 80s.

