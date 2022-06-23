The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lots of sunshine warming up the state again Thursday. Highs in the afternoon will reach the upper 80s in the afternoon – but plan on an uptick in humidity later on. A lake breeze will also develop in the afternoon which will keep lakeshore counties in the mid 70s.

A very nice summer evening tonight with just a few clouds overhead that will mix with nighttime stars. Plan on a warm night with a low of 68 degrees.

Hot and muggy conditions for Friday with temps returning to the lower 90s! Most of the area will just see a mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll keep an eye on the north as there is a chance for an afternoon thundershower.