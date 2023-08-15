The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a difference just 24 hours can make! Certainly nice to see abundant sunshine today after soaking rainfall yesterday. High pressure has sat to our southeast throughout the day and that is what kept the cloud cover and dreary conditions away. Mostly clear skies are on tap for tonight as well with a light breeze, low humidity, and comfortable temps.

Today, unfortunately, was also our first day with a sunset time earlier than 8pm:

High pressure keeps us sunny and dry for your Wednesday again. Now, by tomorrow afternoon, our winds will increase with gusts anywhere from 35-40 mph. However, this is good news for warm weather lovers! Our winds will be out of the southwest, so we will be pulling in much warmer air for your Wednesday. Expect high temps back in the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon.

By tomorrow late evening, cloud cover will increase in front of our next storm system. By midnight, a line of thunderstorms will build in and continue until daybreak Thursday morning. After that, expect partly sunny skies for most of Thursday with a chance for passing, light sprinkles before we dry out late Thursday evening.