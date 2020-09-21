Warm temperatures arrive for the start of autumn

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mainly clear sky early this evening will give way to a few more clouds through the night. An isolated shower or storm will be possible tonight, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will be fairly uniform in the low to middle 50s with a southwest wind.

The autumn season officially begins Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM. A few morning clouds will give way to plenty of sun by the late morning through most of the afternoon. Some of that sun will be filtered out due to wildfire smoke in the sky once again. Highs will be running well above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s with slightly cooler temperatures near the lakeshore.

Another small rain chance will be possible Tuesday night. Wednesday looks to be another nice early autumn day with highs pushing to near 80 degrees under a partly sunny sky. Spotty shower return Thursday with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Drier and sunnier conditions will be with us on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds start to thicken Saturday with a rain chance possible late in the day and highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers will linger Sunday into Monday with highs cooling closer to average.

