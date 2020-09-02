Warm temps now, much cooler later

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lots of sun returns to the forecast Wednesday and that will bring in some warmer temps! A noticeable breeze picks up from the west which will go from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and gusts around 25 or 30.

A little breezy yet for this evening, but skies will be clear and nice. The low is 58 degrees. Some clouds will return overnight ahead of our next cold front.

That front will bring a morning rain chance for tomorrow (scattered north, isolated south) – but once that front clears, it’s back to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Cooler temps behind that front with a high of 73 degrees. The other big factor will be the wind from 15 to 30 miles per hour changing from the southwest to the northwest by the afternoon.

