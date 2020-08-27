Warm Thursday, widespread rain arrives late tonight

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak front moving southward through the area today will produce a few clouds. A couple sprinkles early this morning will give way to scattered showers or storms for areas mainly south of Green Bay during the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms late in the day could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than Wednesday, but remain above average in the low to middle 80s.





A widespread and soaking rain will overspread the area by late tonight and continue on and off through most of Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rainfall through Friday could amount over 1″ for many areas with localized higher totals.

By Saturday much cooler and less humid conditions will arrive on a gusty west to northwest breeze. Highs to start the weekend will be in the middle 70s with plenty of sun. Temperatures could stay in the lower 70s Sunday under a partly sunny sky.

Another chance for showers and storms arrives later in the day Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The middle of the week is looking drier with highs in the 70s.

