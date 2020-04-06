Warm to chilly this week, more rain chances

1  of  61
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds will increase going into this week, starting Monday. It doesn’t mean it will be any cooler as highs still will climb to the mid and upper 50s, cooler by the lake. Underneath those clouds may be a stray light rain shower before the end of the day.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will fall to 40 degrees. There may also be patchy late night, early morning fog.

Cloudy again Tuesday, but it will be the warmest day of the week as highs get into the low 60s. Once again, cooler by the lake. There is a chance for scattered showers or afternoon rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday could also bring some scattered rain showers. The high stay mild at 58 degrees with a stiff breeze developing later in the day.

Windy on Thursday as temperatures drop. The high goes down to 43 degrees. Don’t be surprised if you also find a few snowflakes outside with a chance for non-accumulated flurries.

Chilly and breezy Friday. The high only gets to 45 degrees.

Cooler weather will continue to pour in for Easter weekend and the following week. Take a look at the projected highs for the week, and the 8 to 14 day outlook from the climate prediction center below:

