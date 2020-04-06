Warm to chilly this week, more rain chances

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds will increase going into this week, starting Monday. It doesn’t mean it will be any cooler as highs still will climb to the mid and upper 50s, cooler by the lake. Underneath those clouds may be a stray light rain shower before the end of the day.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will fall to 40 degrees. There may also be patchy late night, early morning fog.

Cloudy again Tuesday, but it will be the warmest day of the week as highs get into the low 60s. Once again, cooler by the lake. There is a chance for scattered showers or afternoon rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday could also bring some scattered rain showers. The high stay mild at 58 degrees with a stiff breeze developing later in the day.

Windy on Thursday as temperatures drop. The high goes down to 43 degrees. Don’t be surprised if you also find a few snowflakes outside with a chance for non-accumulated flurries.

Chilly and breezy Friday. The high only gets to 45 degrees.

Cooler weather will continue to pour in for Easter weekend and the following week. Take a look at the projected highs for the week, and the 8 to 14 day outlook from the climate prediction center below:





For more Green Bay, Fox Cities, lakeshore, and northwoods weather, download our FREE Storm Team 5 Weather App.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store