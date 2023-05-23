The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very nice spring day on tap as the sun will be out, and temperatures go way above our normal high of 70 degrees. That sunshine will look hazy again Tuesday from wildfire smoke, unfortunately, but temperatures will increase to the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon! Cooler near the lake in the 60s and 70s when a lake breeze develops late in the day. SW winds average out to 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Looks like a nice evening, mostly clear and mild. Tonight, a cold front will be diving into the northwoods. That is where a stray overnight shower might form. Elsewhere, it will begin to get windier after midnight. The low falls to 50 degrees.

Tomorrow, that front could drop a quick rain shower, but that chance is small. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine – along with breezy northeast winds which cool our temperatures. Plan on an afternoon high in the lower 60s.