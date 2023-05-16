The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a nice day Tuesday, but we’ll keep an eye on a sharp cold front that will dive into our area from the north. Plan on it being mostly sunny and warm again with temperatures in the 70s – and around 80 degrees from the Fox Cities and out to the west. A hazy look to the sunshine can be anticipated because of wildfire smoke in the sky from Canadian wildfires!

In the afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall down when that front goes by – plus, some brief clouds or an isolated shower may be produced when that boundary gets here. The breeze picks up at this point from the NE at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies and chiller with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy overnight frost may appear in central and northern Wisconsin with temps closer to the freezing mark. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring temperature sensitive plants indoors just to be safe.

Clear and sunny for Wednesday, but a cool air mass around will keep highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday looking completely dry now during the day. Mostly sunny and 74 degrees. The next good chance for rain will be late Thursday night into Friday.