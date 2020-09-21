Warm up and dry stretch continues

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The gradual warm-up continues today as high temperatures climb back into the low 70s. Wildfire smoke from the California wild fires will cause the sunshine today to be hazy at times. Winds remain sustained out of the south at roughly 10 mph.

Tonight, a stray shower is possible for areas in the northwoods. The majority of Northeast Wisconsin remains dry with low temperatures into the 50s.

For the official start to fall tomorrow, temperatures climb into the upper 70s for most. Sunshine will continue as the steady south wind continues.

Wednesday, the dry stretch continues. Temperatures threaten the 80 degree mark for some spots.

Small rain chance can expected on Thursday and for this weekend with temperatures generally staying above average.

