The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances will be hard to come by until the back half of the weekend. Until then, plan on more sun and warm summer temperatures!

Friday will bring hazy sunshine again with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s away from the lakeshore. NE to E winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour. We’ll keep an eye in the northwoods for some pop-up, non-severe thundershowers when we get to the warmest part of the day. The window of timing for that will be from 3pm and 8pm, and most will not get wet.

Another great evening ahead! Friday night will be mostly clear and 61 degrees overnight.

Saturday looks dry and warm again! Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in some spots. It’s possible rain could shift in after midnight, but we’ll concentrate more on that for Sunday morning.

Sunday, a few rounds of rain could shift into the state, starting in the morning. It does not appear this will be an all day rain. Humidity will go up even though temperatures drop to 74 degrees.