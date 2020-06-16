Warm weather for the last days of spring

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another great day out there as sunshine returns and temps crank up! We’ll start off Tuesday with a few clouds up north, and clear skies further south. By the afternoon, everyone will be getting into the sunshine. Take a look at how temperatures will end up:

Tonight will be nice with nothing but stars in the sky. A light south wind will keep temps mild overnight with a low of 60 degrees.

Lots of sunshine returns Wednesday with a high of 85 degrees.

Yes, another sunny day for Thursday. Highs continue upward to 87 degrees.

The next rain chance comes along a cold front into Friday. Scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible with a high of 86 degrees. It will also be a bit muggy.

Humid and 81 degrees for Saturday. A chance for showers or thunderstorms will be with us for a part of the day, but not all day.

Most of the day ends up dry on Sunday, but a chance for PM showers or storms is there to end the weekend. The high is 82 degrees.

