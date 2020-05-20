Warm weather into the unofficial start of Summer

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather turns the page Wednesday bringing much nicer weather. Winds will relax a bit and sunshine will come back in full force! High temps as a result will warm into the low 70s, a little cooler by Lake Michigan in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be clear at 47 degrees overnight.

Another great day tomorrow, mostly sunny and 69 degrees.

A few more clouds on Friday, but still very nice with a temp up to 72 degrees.

Saturday brings the next chance for rain. Wet weather is not guaranteed, but a few spotty rain shower or thunderstorm could happen. The high is 73 degrees.

More spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible Sunday. It’s going to be a hot and humid day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Memorial Day on Monday also brings very warm and humid Wisconsin weather with afternoon temps back to near 80 degrees. A cold front swinging through the state brings scattered showers and thunderstorms.

