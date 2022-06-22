The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet conditions are in the forecast tonight. Lows will be comfortable as temperatures cool into the low to middle 50s.

Thursday: Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s inland while areas along the lakeshore will be much cooler. The day will come with plenty of sunshine.

Other than a few rain chances across the north on Friday we should be pretty dry to end the work week with highs near 90. A better chance for shower and storms arrives on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 80s. Cooler air returns Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s early next week with another chance for rain on Tuesday.