The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds remain out of the east for tonight, which is why we are feeling that cooler air. A low pressure system moves in just off to our west, with a front overhead of us up in the UP, so skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and into tomorrow as we are on the outside of that storm system.

Winds shift tomorrow out of the S/SW, which is what will give way to the big warm up that we’re going to be feeling as we wrap up this week.

Spotty shower chances return in the forecast for Friday morning. A lingering t-storm chance will likely remain in the forecast for the entire day on Friday primarily in the Northwoods.

Friday night into Saturday, more thunderstorms entire the entire viewing area in the morning, and will continue into the early afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast for Sunday, with a lingering chance for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, warmer, and humid.