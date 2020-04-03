Warm with rain for Friday

From Storm Team 5…

Another nice day with partly sunny skies into Friday, plus it will be just as mild. There is a chance for an isolated light rain shower or sprinkle especially for the morning. Highs are anticipated to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, but cooler by the lake once again in the upper 40s.

Tonight, a cold front sliding into the state will bring scattered rain showers overnight into early Saturday morning. Lows fall to 36 degrees. About a quarter inch of rain can be anticipated.



High temperatures for Friday (left), and expected rainfall for Friday night (right).

After early morning showers on Saturday, skies will clear for sunshine. It will be cooler behind the cold front, dropping to a high in the low 50s.

Sunday looks like a nice day! Mostly sunny and 54 degrees to end the weekend.