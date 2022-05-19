The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The combination of sunshine and a warm front will take highs up again! Thursday will have temps in the upper 70s away from the lake, 60s by the water, and lower 70s up north.

Storm Team 5 will be watching the skies in the afternoon and night as there could be some strong thunderstorms developing along that warm front that lifts into the state. The storms will start in central Wisconsin and could hold together into our area to bring heavy downpours, hail, gusty winds and possibly a tornado.

Click below to download the Storm Team 5 weather app Apple Store download / Google Play download

Tonight we will continue the chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Strong or severe storms as well as downpours are still not ruled out at this point. The low is 62 degrees.

Tomorrow, the cold front of this storm system will continue to linger over northeast Wisconsin. This will bring scattered rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm from the morning into the afternoon. The evening is looking dry with clearing skies for any Friday night plans. Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s and lower 70s.