Warmer air arrives, rain before the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Thursday will be a nice day. High pressure will help fight clouds away from us which will give us a look at the sun again. There may be a few more scattered clouds later in the day, but by that time temperatures should be in the mid and upper 50s. It will be cooler again by Lake Michigan with a light ESE wind.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, and there could be a light isolated shower out west before the start of the day tomorrow. The low is 35 degrees.

Friday will be nice for most of the day, partly sunny skies as clouds increase a bit. The afternoon high will again climb to the mid and upper 50s. A cold front later at night will bring scattered showers into early Saturday morning.

After an early morning shower on Saturday, skies will clear out again for more sunshine. It will be a little cooler with a high of 51 degrees.

Sunday also brings mostly sunny skies. A nice day of 55 degrees.

More chances for rain will be Monday through Wednesday where more spotty showers may cross through.