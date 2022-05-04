The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Quiet weather is in the forecast as a few clouds pass through the state. Winds will be light as temperatures cool back into the 30s for overnight lows.

Thursday: A storm system will pass to our south, but will likely bring parts of the area a little more cloud cover throughout the day. Conditions will remain dry with highs near 60 away from the water.

A slight chance of rain does enter the forecast Thursday night into Friday with temperatures near 60 degrees. The weekend is looking nice with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm on Mother’s Day and highs in the lower 60s. Even warmer air builds in as we start next week where highs could be pushing to near 80 by Tuesday with a touch of humidity in the air!