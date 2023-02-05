The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A quiet period of weather will take us through the overnight hours. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows near seasonal values in the lower range of the teens. Winds will be light.

Monday: Clouds will steadily increase throughout the day as a front approaches from the west. It’ll be a mild day with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Light rain and snow showers are likely Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday looks nice with many areas pushing to near 40 degrees! We’ll be watching a system which looks to pass southeast of our area on Thursday, but could be close enough to bring snow to a few locations on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates. We’ll take a little dip in temperatures to start the weekend before we return to the middle 30s by Sunday.