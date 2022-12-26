The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase through the night as a quick moving system arrives from the northwest. Lows will cool into the single digits with a light westerly wind.

Tuesday: A light wintry mix or snow showers will favor the Northwoods as a clipper system passes by. The rest of the area will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be a touch warmer than Monday in the middle range of the 20s.

Highs finally get above average for the middle of the week under a mostly cloudy sky. A chance for rain develops on Thursday as temperatures reach for the lower 40s. We’ll have a good amount of cloud cover Friday and through the weekend, but mainly dry conditions are expected as the new year begins. Another chance for light rain returns to the forecast early next week.