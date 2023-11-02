The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been another very calm day today here across Northeast Wisconsin! We were dry thanks to an area of high pressure to our southeast. However, we saw some cloud cover throughout the day because of an area of low pressure just off to our west.

Cloud cover will continue to increase through tonight, and we begin your Friday with cloudy skies. Through the late morning and early afternoon, this system could allow us to see a few passing showers, but any precip will clear out by tomorrow evening. Cloud cover will slowly decrease tomorrow as well, and we finish up this work week with mostly clear skies.

We were a bit warmer today thanks to a southwesterly breeze from yesterday and through this afternoon. That allowed us to pull in warmer air, and we stay less chilly for tonight.

This southwesterly wind will stick around into tomorrow allowing us to hover around the 50s through the weekend.

Monday will likely be the warmest day of this next week with highs in the mid-50s.