The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ve had a gloomy start to this work week thanks to an area of low pressure to our southwest. This system has provided us with today’s cloud cover, showers, and few thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly taper this evening and we will wrap up this first day of the week with cloudy skies.

We will continue to stay dry through the overnight hours until about 2-3am, and then our next round of thunderstorms will arrive. Expect the chance for showers and thunderstorms all day long tomorrow, with the heaviest parts of the storm hitting in the early morning and then the late evening. This system will provide gusty winds and the chance for large hail.

Rain will continue through tomorrow night and then we dry out on Wednesday with cloudy skies and a few passing sprinkles through the day.