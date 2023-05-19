The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We sit on the back end of a low pressure system which is allowing for a few small showers or sprinkles to continue passing through the rest of this evening. These are very light, and will stay north/east of Green Bay. This system will keep us cloudy for tonight.

The Canadian wildfire smoke has continued to mix with our atmosphere and will reach near the surface throughout the rest of tonight, primarily in our southern communities. These areas remain in an Air Quality Alert as the air could reach an unhealthy level for sensitive groups.

A cold front attached to the low pressure system moved through today and dropped temps quite a bit! Behind the front, winds turned out of the northwest, so a chilly breeze allowed us to sit cooler today. We only hit a high temp today of 63 degrees here in Green Bay, and temps will sit a bit chillier tonight — bottoming out around in the mid-40s. Some areas in northern Wisconsin, including Langlade County will see low temps in the 30s, putting them in a Frost Advisory tonight.

An area of high pressure will build in tomorrow and kick the cloud cover out, so abundant sunshine is on its’ way in to begin your weekend! The warmth returns tomorrow as well with temps back into the mid-70s.

We will stay dry and sunny until Sunday PM when cloud cover returns and a chance for a pop-up shower will sit north to wrap up this weekend.