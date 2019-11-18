Warmer, but rainy weather ahead

A storm system passing to our north tonight will bring a warm front through the area. Along this front we will have the chance for some light snow showers mainly southwest of Green Bay and the Valley. The snow could add up to around an inch for locations around Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette counties. Lows tonight will cool into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with light winds.

Snowfall possible by Tuesday morning

Tuesday will feature a good amount of cloud cover. Some flurries or drizzle will be possible with the low cloud cover. Highs will be a little closer to average in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A larger storm system will develop across the central United States Wednesday and move towards Wisconsin. This system will bring mainly rain to the area beginning Wednesday night and lasting through much of Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will push into the lower 40s which is seasonal for this time of the year. Rainfall amounts could be in the 0.5-1.0″ range across a good portion of the state.

Rain possible through Tursday

Skies will start to clear out with more sunshine returning on Friday with highs a little cooler in the lower 30s. Temperatures will try to get back into the upper 30s and lower 40s through the weekend with quiet weather expected.