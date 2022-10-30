The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day out there Sunday, but just not as much sun as yesterday. Skies begin partly cloudy and will become mostly cloudy as the morning continues. Highs won’t be as warm but still not bad! Expect lower 60s for afternoon conditions, 54 near Lake Michigan, plus light south winds will make for great conditions. Light winds out of the SSW.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy in the evening, with decreasing clouds late. That could bring on some patchy fog or haziness by early Monday morning depending on when the clouds clear. The low is 41 degrees.

Halloween looking very nice! Not so spooky with a high of 65 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Trick-or-treat temps will be comfortable in the 50s under clear skies.