Warmer days incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will remain in place for yet another day. The big change for Tuesday comes with the wind as a SW wind picks up from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Highs are anticipated to reach 38 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight stays mild with a blanket of clouds and a bit of a breeze hanging on. Those clouds will thin out overnight, with the low at 30 degrees.

Unseasonably warm tomorrow with plenty of sunshine returning to the forecast. 46 degrees is the high with lighter winds than today.

Still looking great through Thursday, partly cloudy and 44 degrees.

