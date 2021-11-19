Warmer into opening weekend of the gun-deer hunt

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Better conditions outside on Friday as the wind relaxes from yesterday and temperature bump up a few degrees. We’ll have morning sun following by increasing clouds. The high is 38 degrees – and a west/southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows fall off the about the freezing mark. South winds overnight from 10 to 15 mph.

The gun-deer season opener on Saturday will be warmer thanks to a southwest breeze from 5 to 15 mph. There will be clouds around with a high in the mid and upper 40s, lower 40s in the northwoods. A stray flurry or sprinkle may appear, but most communities will stay dry.

A better chance for a rain/snow mix will arrive in the late afternoon and evening of Sunday. No major snow accumulation is expected. The high is 43 degrees, and it will be a bit breezier later in the day.