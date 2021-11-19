Warmer into opening weekend of the gun-deer hunt

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Better conditions outside on Friday as the wind relaxes from yesterday and temperature bump up a few degrees. We’ll have morning sun following by increasing clouds. The high is 38 degrees – and a west/southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows fall off the about the freezing mark. South winds overnight from 10 to 15 mph.

The gun-deer season opener on Saturday will be warmer thanks to a southwest breeze from 5 to 15 mph. There will be clouds around with a high in the mid and upper 40s, lower 40s in the northwoods. A stray flurry or sprinkle may appear, but most communities will stay dry.

A better chance for a rain/snow mix will arrive in the late afternoon and evening of Sunday. No major snow accumulation is expected. The high is 43 degrees, and it will be a bit breezier later in the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Dave Benz

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings

Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

Locker Room: Recapping Packers 17-0 win over Seattle

More Weather