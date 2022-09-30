The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.

Tomorrow will be another warmer day with lots of sunshine and temps reaching the upper 60s.

Your Packer’s game day starts off mostly cloudy but will turn partly cloudy with temps in the mid-60s.

Our next rain chance enters the forecast late Tuesday and will linger into Thursday before temps drop to below seasonal yet again.