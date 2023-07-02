Today felt quite nice as that NE breeze kept our temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Overnight expect temperatures to drop into the low 60s with mostly clear conditions.

Tomorrow a wind shift to out of the ESE and plenty of sunshine will help temperatures climb to near 90 for the afternoon high. Overnight temperatures into the mid 60s with mostly clear conditions expected.

Here’s the big forecast question: what should we expect for 4th of July? Looks like we will start out mostly sunny in the morning. Temperatures reaching the low 90s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s (almost tropical feel like out there). This could build showers and storms for the afternoon hours, but I’m still hopeful fireworks will be a go since it will be quite scattered. The more severe activity stays to the west of the fox cities. Showers and storms resume overnight.

Another round of storms comes through Wednesday, which these could pose a threat of small hail, damaging winds and lightning.