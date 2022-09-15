The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mid and high level clouds will roll across our area Thursday and mix with some hazy sunshine as a veil of wildfire smoke lingers in our atmosphere. The big change for today is the wind direction as south winds kick in from 10 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. That, along with sunshine, will bring highs up around 80 degrees. Lower 70s by Lake Michigan.

Mild temperatures out there this evening and tonight as partly cloudy skies keep our overnight temperatures up a bit. The low is 63 degrees.

Tomorrow looks nice again with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. A bit of humidity will also be felt. We’ll keep an eye out for some showers or thunderstorms to develop either late in the day or overnight, continuing into early Saturday.