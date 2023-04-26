The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Nice conditions out there Wednesday with high pressure in the forecast. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon as clouds puff up with our daytime heating process. Temperatures go up a notch from yesterday, hitting a max in the lower 50s. Cooler near the lake in the 40s with a weak lake breeze. North winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 36 degrees.

Tomorrow we will keep a close eye on the position of a cold front which swings into the state first thing in the morning. The best chance for rain will be across the north with scattered showers most of the day, while southern area will have a small chance for rain just in the morning. Temperatures increase to the lower and middle 60s! Around 50 near Lake Michigan.