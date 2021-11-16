Warmer temps in the 40s arrive

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies out there now as Tuesday begins. The good news about today will be the warmer conditions arriving as a warm front lifts across Wisconsin – that should brings temps into the middle 40s. As the front lifts, a few light rain showers may form over the northwoods in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. The big take away will be the increasing SE winds in the afternoon which could gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will have steady, if not rising temps that will be in the 40s. Overcast skies and a few spotty light rain showers may form. The low will be in the early evening at 43 degrees.

Tomorrow will keep the mild air around. 47 degrees with plenty of clouds remaining, however, some pops of sunshine may come out later in the day. It will also be rather breezy from the west at 10 to 25 mph.