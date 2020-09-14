Warmer temps incoming again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like a nice stretch of days for us, and we will lack rain across the state for an extended period. Monday brings a mix of sunshine and a few clouds – highs in the upper 60s, but cooler by the lake in the low 60s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, not much going on across our viewing area. Lows will be mild around 55 degrees for the overnight low.

Summer comes back to us tomorrow as it get much warmer. The highs get to either side of 80 degrees, plus it will be windier as SW winds increase to 15 to 30 miles per hour.

It will also stay warm into Wednesday with highs back to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

