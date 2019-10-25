Warmer this weekend, rain for some late Saturday

High pressure passing to our southeast tonight will keep our skies clear. Winds will start to lighten this evening as well mainly under 5 mph through the night as lows cool into the lower 30s.

We should see a sunny start to Saturday, but a storm system approaching from the south will bring a gradual increase in the cloud cover late in the day Saturday. Those clouds will also bring some light rain showers mainly to the eastern portions of Wisconsin late Saturday before moving out of the area by the early morning on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be seasonal in the lower 50s.

Clouds and radar for midnight Sunday

Rain showers will come to an end during the early morning hours on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds anticipated the rest of the day and highs in the lower 50s.

We’ll see a dry start to the new work week Monday morning, but out next storm system will approach from the southwest. This system has the potential to bring rain and snow to Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday. It is still too early to determine the amount of snow that could fall, but accumulations are possible during this time. Stay tuned for the latest updates!