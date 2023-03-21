The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Any snow showers north of Green Bay will clear out this evening, and you’ll head to bed to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, mixed showers move through and will continue into tomorrow morning. Further north and west of Green Bay could see snow accumulation of a trace up to 2 inches in some localized areas, whereas the rest of us will just see rain.

There will be a break in storms from about the lunch hour tomorrow to around 6pm. In that time frame, you could see a passing shower or sprinkle, but overall we’re quiet and cloudy.

Into tomorrow evening, mixed showers return primarily north of Green Bay, but will build in across the region into the morning on Thursday.

Mixed showers last until around the lunch hour on Thursday, before we’re dry and sunny to wrap up this work week.

—

We were a bit cooler today due to a strong breeze out of the NE. Into tonight, winds will switch and turn out of SE/S/SW, and a breeze picks up again anywhere from 20-25 mph. This will actually usher in warmer air! Tomorrow’s high will be around 48 degrees here in Green Bay.

We will keep highs in the 40s to round out this month of March.