The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The average high temperatures is 71 degrees, and we will be a bit underneath that for one last day. From here, temperatures will increase into the last few days of summer!

Clouds and sunshine mix together Monday, and there may be times where there is more sun than clouds, eventually. As light winds stay from the north or northeast in direction, a stray sprinkle or light rain showers may go over Door, Marinette, or Menominee MI counties from Lake Michigan. Temperatures hit the middle and upper 60s in the afternoon as most end up completely dry.

A few clouds increase overnight tonight. Overnight lows around 50 degrees. Patchy fog may form in cooler spots, such as our northern counites, that drop into the 40s.

Spots of sun and thickening clouds Tuesday. As a warm front lifts through the state and shifts the winds again, temperatures will begin to warm. Highs will hit the lower 70s away from the lake.