The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following the Saturday afternoon rain showers, the rest of the night will be drying out minus a stray shower far to the north. Partly cloudy skies and with a persistent wind out of the SSE, temperatures will only fall down to the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday will have a little sunshine mixed in with a return of clouds. There may be a stray shower out there, but it looks like most, if not all, of our communities will be dry. Breezy winds from the SSE will be up around 10 to 25 miles per hour. That will be responsible for bringing a little humidity back in the forecast with our highs in the low to mid 80s inland, and 60s along the lakeshore.

Memorial Day on Monday looks quite hot! Inland temperatures on either side of 90 degrees – breezy, humid and mostly sunny. Lower 70s by the lakeshore with that breezy wind again from the south.