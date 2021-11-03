Warmer weather in the coming days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to a similar forecast to yesterday with lots of morning sun on Wednesday and more afternoon clouds. It’s going to be chilly again with highs in the lower 40s, but the wind has dropped from yesterday. At the very most, a flurry or sprinkle may drop across the northern part of the WFRV coverage area.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with another chilly overnight projected to set in. The low is 25 degrees.

Mostly sunny tomorrow as some warmer air starts to ride in with southwest winds. Highs go to the upper 40s, possible reaching 50 degrees in a couple spots.