The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure will be anchored just to our east will bring in warmer weather and keep our skies dry for many days. Friday starts with some patchy frost and fog, but the sun be out in a big way. Mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 60s. Lower 60s by the lake.

Mainly clear conditions in the evening. As we maintain stagnant air, patchy dense fog may develop again overnight. The low is 43 degrees.

Saturday looks gorgeous! Following some early morning fog, it will be mostly sunny and 68 degrees. Wouldn’t be surprised if a few 70 degree highs occur.

Sunday also looking dry and nice, just a touch cooler. A mix of sun and clouds and 64 degrees.