The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It may be a frosty and chilly Thursday morning across eastern Wisconsin, but you’ll see our afternoon highs exceed yesterday’s temperatures. Temps generally hit the middle and upper 50s, around 50 near Lake Michigan. Average high is 53 degrees. Skies will include sunshine and thin, high cloud cover moving in from the west.

More clouds will work in again tonight, but it will be dry! The clouds are a good thing as morning temps on Friday will not be as chilly as this morning. 38 degrees is the low.

Friday looks nice again. We start with clouds and then quickly run into sunshine again. Highs jump to 60 degrees.

Hard to beat late October weather for Saturday with a sunny sky and high of 62.

Sunday will bring more clouds, but no showers. A touch cooler at 60 degrees.