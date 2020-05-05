Warmer Wednesday, but the cold quickly returns

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will be replaced with less cloud cover late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Light winds are forecast through the overnight with lows in the low to middle 30s.

A little more sunshine is in the forecast Wednesday with a partly sunny sky expected. There is a very small chance for a spotty rain shower especially south and west of the valley. Highs will be close to average in the low to middle 60s away from the lake and bay.

After a mild day Wednesday temperatures cool into the mid 50s Thursday with more cloud cover.

Even colder air arrives on Friday with a widespread freeze possible Friday morning. The rest of the day will feature blustery conditions and a few flurries. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s.

Temperatures remain well below average this weekend with highs in the low to a few mid 50s. Dry weather Saturday with partly sunny conditions then we’ll have more clouds Sunday with a slight chance for light rain.

Temperatures will stay chilly early next week with highs in the lower 50s.