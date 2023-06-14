The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a rainy Tuesday, the sun will come back and temperatures warm up!

In the morning, some haziness or patchy fog may be out early from yesterday’s rainfall evaporating. The early clouds and fog should burn off leaving some Wednesday afternoon sunshine for us to enjoy – however, that sun could appear a bit hazy from wildfire smoke returning from Canada. Those highs away from the lake and bay will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

When we reach the warmest part of the day, a weak cold front will dive in from the north and could set off some isolated pop-up thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some downpours with lightning could form for some – along with small hail or a strong gust of wind as most. Rain will not impact everyone.

Those isolated showers will depart before midnight tonight, keeping mostly cloudy skies around for the rest of the night. The low will be seasonable in the mid 50s. Upper 40s across the north.

Tomorrow, a fair amount of cloud cover plus some pockets of sunshine. Plan on a cooler day Thursday with highs on either side of 70 degrees.

Looking fantastic for Friday. Sunny and 76 degrees.