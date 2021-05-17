Warmest air of the season likely this week, humidity on the rise

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet conditions in the forecast through the overnight. Some fog could push onshore along the lakeshore late tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tuesday: We’ll have some sunshine to start the day, but by the afternoon clouds will be increasing. Those clouds will bring a chance for rain showers late in the day. Temperatures away from the water will reach for the lower 70s with a blustery southeast wind.

Temperatures will be feeling like summer right through the weekend. An increase in humidity levels will also help fuel chances for showers and storms the next several days.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series

More Weather