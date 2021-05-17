Warmest air of the season likely this week, humidity on the rise

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet conditions in the forecast through the overnight. Some fog could push onshore along the lakeshore late tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: We’ll have some sunshine to start the day, but by the afternoon clouds will be increasing. Those clouds will bring a chance for rain showers late in the day. Temperatures away from the water will reach for the lower 70s with a blustery southeast wind.

Temperatures will be feeling like summer right through the weekend. An increase in humidity levels will also help fuel chances for showers and storms the next several days.