The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will gradually overspread the area through the night with patchy areas of fog developing. Some of the fog could be dense across the northwoods. Lows will cool into the 30s with a light southwest wind.

Wednesday: The warmest air of the season is expected with temperatures pushing into the 50s and lower 60s! It’ll come with a mix of sun and clouds along with a south wind that could gust over 20 mph at times.

A mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for light rain is in the forecast on St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll be keeping a close eye on a storm system that could bring snow to parts of the region Friday. Temperatures will start out in the in the upper 40s on Saturday before warming to the middle 50s Sunday. It looks to remain mild early next week with small chances for light rain.