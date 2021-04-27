Warmest weather stays south, few thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm front stays put in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, so DRIVE SOUTH if you want 70 degree heat! Highs will range from the 40s, 50s and 60s with the warmest readings to the south, and the coolest reading by the lake and bay. That warm front will also help produce a few isolated thunderstorms during the day, capable of producing some brief downpours and hail. NE winds will move from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

A better chance for everyone to get rain rolls in tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening and overnight – again some hail or a brief gust of wind could emerge from any thunderstorms. The low will drop to about 43 degrees.

A few of those showers will carry over into Wednesday, but there will be many dry hours. Temps across the state will level out more – with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.